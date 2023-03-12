Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOF. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $423,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $10.66 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

