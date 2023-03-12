Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE WPM opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.