Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $212.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

