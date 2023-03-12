Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 303,226 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 1,021.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,226 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 60.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,959 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 31.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,167,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 22.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Several research firms recently commented on GFI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

