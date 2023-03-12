Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,112 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

FTXO stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

