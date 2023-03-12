Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 975.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 122,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chegg by 1,062.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Chegg by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,435,000 after purchasing an additional 460,363 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,741 shares of company stock worth $793,053. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

