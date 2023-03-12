Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,524 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 87.8% during the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 514.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBH stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average is $157.59. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $170.25.

VanEck Biotech ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.749 per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from VanEck Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.