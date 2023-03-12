Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,963 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

