Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIDI. David Kennon Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,585,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 965.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 96,170 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 377.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 89,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 70,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIDI opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

