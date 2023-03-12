Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.