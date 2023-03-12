Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.89 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

