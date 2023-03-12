Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,985 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,922,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth approximately $5,437,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.72%.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRIM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

