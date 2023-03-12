Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,212 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MLCO opened at $12.41 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The business had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

