Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $605,000 Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBDC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $833.14 million, a PE ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.