Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.03. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

