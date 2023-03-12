DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 573,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $47,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

DaVita Profile



DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

