DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,207 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 112,162 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $146.27 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

