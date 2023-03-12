Difesa Capital Management LP Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Difesa Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

Apple stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day moving average of $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

