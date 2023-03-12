DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.87% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.
DocuSign stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.41, a PEG ratio of 129.74 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
