Dohj LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.70. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

