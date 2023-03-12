Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,168,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,514 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dycom Industries worth $302,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,636,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

DY stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also

