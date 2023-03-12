Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $47,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 99.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE EXP opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $152.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.64%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

