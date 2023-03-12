Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,556 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $303,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.



