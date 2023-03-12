Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,729 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,832,000 after buying an additional 740,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after purchasing an additional 740,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Element Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Element Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,317,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,247,000 after purchasing an additional 547,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

