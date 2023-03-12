Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENR. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 103.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Energizer by 220.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 359,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 115.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $7,327,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

