Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 22,360 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQC opened at $19.67 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. This represents a yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

