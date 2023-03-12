Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.09. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

