Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 9,660 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 301,038 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 6.0 %

NWL opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.