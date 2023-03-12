Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Wingstop by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wingstop Trading Down 2.6 %

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $165.05 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $193.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Stories

