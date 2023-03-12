Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.76 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

