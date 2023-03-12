Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Timken by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Timken by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Timken Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

