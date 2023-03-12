Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 3.6 %

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $83.26 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.