Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CADE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

