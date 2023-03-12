Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,440 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SFM opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,510.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,912 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

