Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,472.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 5.3 %

ELAN opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.80, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

