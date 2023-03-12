Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Bpifrance SA purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $9.75 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $18.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Repare Therapeutics

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading

