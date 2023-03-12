Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 4.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter valued at $16,027,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 45.6% during the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($11.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

