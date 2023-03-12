Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

