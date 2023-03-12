Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $611,384.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,310 shares of company stock worth $6,413,269. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.4 %

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

