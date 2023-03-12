Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.13 Million Stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 121.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $8.56 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRIX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

