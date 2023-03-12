Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 275.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:WCC opened at $158.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.61 and its 200-day moving average is $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.18. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.97.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,075,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at $68,258,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.