Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $243,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,902.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,588 shares of company stock worth $3,600,360 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

