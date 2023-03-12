Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.19 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $1,431,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NCR by 978.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 330,245 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in NCR by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,479,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NCR by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 305,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. NCR’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

