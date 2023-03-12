Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,835,847.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,621,267.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,621,267.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTNX opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

