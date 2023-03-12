Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

LNTH stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.07.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,828.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,801 shares of company stock valued at $11,138,348 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

