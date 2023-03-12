Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.41 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in RH were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $259.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.02 and a 200 day moving average of $275.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $390.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,752 shares of company stock worth $107,945,101 in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.