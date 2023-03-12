Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 104,493 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of HUN opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

