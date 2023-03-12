Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.83. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $176.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.90.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

