Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WWE stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

