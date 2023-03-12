Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Triton International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Triton International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Triton International Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE TRTN opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

